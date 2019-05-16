Route 14 Between Ava and Ozark Closed – Possibly Until August

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

Due to damage from recent rains, Route 14 is closed at Dogwood Hill, between highways K and O.

“We are working on getting 14 fixed as fast we can,” said Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Elquin Auala. “But we’ll need to contract this repair out as it’s beyond what we can repair with our maintenance equipment. We are pushing to get our design specifications and environmental studies done by June 4th. Then we can line up a contractor, and their work should be completed in late July or August.”

MoDOT will be putting up more permanent road closed signs later this week.

The suggested detour, starting from Walmart in Ava, would be highway 5 south, to highway 76 west, to T west, to O north, back up to route 14.