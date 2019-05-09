Robert “Robbie” Gene Turner

Robert Gene Turner, 59 years, 5 months, 8 days old, of Norwood, Missouri, passed away on May 1, 2019 at the Vera Cruz area in Ava, Missouri where he loved to camp.

Robbie lived in Squires, MO for years where his family had been for generations before moving to Norwood four years ago.

Public visitation was held Friday, May 3, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. The family requests donations to any conservation program to preserve natures resources. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.