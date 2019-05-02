Roaring River State Park Hosts Bluegrass Music Each Friday in May

JEFFERSON CITY – Join us in the Roaring River State Park amphitheater and enjoy good old-fashion Bluegrass music from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m, each Friday in May, and on Saturday, May 25.

The event is free and open to the public. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring a lawnchair.

Roaring River State Park is located 7 miles south of Cassville on Highway 112 in Barry County, in southwest Missouri. For more information about the event, contact the park office at 417-847-2539.

For more information about Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.