On Friday, May 17th, Sho-Me Real Estate at 1203 Airport Road in Ava, hosted their Grand Opening in grand fashion, by having a fish fry, cooking up some good ole’ fish and taters. During the days event, a ribbon cutting was also held, welcoming them and celebrating their second location in Ava. Pictured left to right: Chamber Member, Teresa Tost; Tyler and Levie Watterson, Chris Simmons, Kelsie Waggoner, Sho-Me Real Estate sales agents; Richard Salgado, Chamber member; Kenny Fleetwood, Sho-Me Real Estate sales agent with daughter Kinley; Hadley, standing next to her parents, Trish and Shannon Watterson, Sho-Me Real Estate broker/owners; Sarah Harden and Bryan Jones, Sho-Me Real Estate sales agents; Judy Shields, Chamber Director; and Richard Sturgeon, Chamber Member.

