Michael Boyink/Herald

Thomas Heating and Air celebrated an official grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, May 2. Pictured are (front left to right) Judy Shields, Richard Sturgeon, Marisol Thomas (holding Promise Thomas), Journey Thomas, Hazen Thomas, Autumn Thomas, Israel Thomas, Ken Thomas, Amita Madche, Dr. Theresa Nash, Dick Salgado. In the rear are Sara Hartman and Sam Thomas. Thomas Heating and Air is at 207 N Jefferson Street in Ava, and can be reached at (417) 251-1721.