Representative Karla Eslinger

Hello Friends,

We are approaching our final week of the session. As this is my first session, I think about all that I have learned, the joy of working with friends and family to solve problems, navigate state agencies on their behalf or simply work with various community groups to help them reach their goals. But most importantly I feel so honored to represent the great folks of the 155th District.

This past week we worked on several Senate Bills and the budget. Several days/hours of debate resulted in the final approval to a balanced and fiscally responsible $29.7 billion state spending plan that provides funding to the state’s departments and programs. Our report this week will focus on the House Budget Bills 1-13.

A few budget highlights:

For the third consecutive year, the budget approved by the General Assembly fully funds the school foundation formula with a total of $3.94 billion in funding. The total represents an increase of more than $61 million and brings the amount of funding for K-12 public schools to its highest level in state history. The education budget also includes a $5 million increase for a total of $108 million in funding for transportation expenses for local school districts. Additionally, the budget includes a $3 million increase for the Parents as Teachers program. In total, funding for pre-K-12 education is increased by $116 million in the spending plan approved by the legislature.

In the budget process, the General Assembly agreed to provide an additional $1 million in core funding for most of the state’s four-year colleges and universities. During the discussion on higher education funding, House members also fought to preserve language that prevents colleges and universities from offering in-state tuition to students with unlawful immigration status. The language was placed in the budget in 2015 in an effort to ensure taxpayer dollars are used only for students who are legal residents. While the Senate initially moved to remove the language, the House fought to keep it, and the two legislative bodies ultimately agreed to the House position. As a result, these students will continue to pay international tuition rates. The language in the budget will also continue to prohibit institutions of higher learning from providing these students with state-sponsored scholarships.

The budget plan also makes it a priority to fund repairs for the state’s deteriorating transportation infrastructure. It includes critical funding that is part of a proposal to fix 250 bridges statewide. The budget contains $50 million in funding for the repairs, which would be used in conjunction with a $301 million bonding plan that still requires House approval and also requires the state to receive a sizeable federal infrastructure grant. In the budget, House and Senate members also agreed to allocate $50 million in funding for a cost-sharing program that will allow the state transportation department to provide a 50/50 match to counties and municipalities to improve local roads and bridges.

As always, I love to hear from folks at home. Please don’t hesitate to let me know how I may be of service. Thank you for the honor of representing the great 155th District!