Representative Karla Eslinger Legislative Update

Hello Friends,

I hope this note finds all well. I missed seeing the 7th and 8th grade students from Thornfield as they had to cancel their visit to the Capitol due to severe weather. I believe we had downed trees and some building damage but feel very fortunate that we did not have any fatalities or serious injuries as a result of the spring storms.

As always, we had another busy week in Jefferson City. So far this session the legislators have filed 1,366 bills, third read and sent 220 to the Senate for consideration and received 10 back as truly agreed. Of those 10 Governor Parson signed three bills into law. As this is my first session, I looked back to see if these statistics are similar to past sessions. I found that by this date in earlier sessions several more bills would have made it across the finish line. We will see how many make it by May 17th this year.

Some consider passing several bills as a sign of a successful session. I think we should always consider the quality of the legislation as an indicator of a successful session and stopping bad legislation that is not reflective of our values or best interest of our district is good.

The following are a few summaries of last week’s legislation. If you would like a complete list with full text bills please go to https://house.mo.gov/LegislationSP.aspx?focusedID=Bill List.

Missouri House Approves Legislation – Choice of New Redistricting Plan (HJR 48, 46 & 47)

The Missouri House has sent a proposed constitutional amendment to the Senate that would give voters a choice on how the state handles the legislative redistricting process.

The resolution seeks to give voters a choice in the November 2020 election by offering the following:

1. The five dollar lobbyist gift limit would become a complete lobbyist gift ban.

2. Contribution limits for the Senate would be lowered from $2,500 to $2,000 to match those of the House.

3. Establish criteria that ensure the redistricting process is compliant with the U.S. Constitution and the Voting Rights Act, that it provides communities of interest with representation and participation in the political process, and that it produces districts that are compact and contiguous and achieve partisan fairness.

4. A bipartisan committee, rather than a single bureaucrat whose appointment will be controlled by a partisan elected official, draws the maps. This removes the danger of a single redistricting czar under the sway, if not outright control, of one political party or set of special interest.

The sponsor told his colleagues that the proposed changes will give Missouri voters the chance to vote for ethics reform, and choose the form of redistricting they prefer. The sponsor said the changes would put the rights of individuals, communities and racial minorities above political parties.

He said, “Political parties should not crowd out individual voters’ rights, communities’ rights, and the rights of racial minorities. Instead, we should let the voters of this state decide how the lines of the legislative districts should be drawn without any influence from special interests. In addition, we give Missourians the chance to finally weigh in on the issue of lobbyist gifts. Missourians deserve to have their voices heard, and this legislation will give them that opportunity.”

House Bills Sent to the Senate

HB 1162 requires the Department of Economic Development to maintain a record of all federal grants awarded to entities for the purposes of providing, maintaining, and expanding rural broadband in the state of Missouri. In cases in which funds have been retained, withheld or not distributed due to failure to meet performance standards or other criteria, the department must seek to have the funds awarded to another eligible, qualified Missouri broadband provider. Supporters say the bill would keep grant funds in Missouri instead of returning the funds to the federal government to reallocate. This would ensure that funds remain in the state to bring broadband to the rural areas.

HB 713 specifies that Purple Heart specialized license plates shall be issued without any fee for the first set of plates and only the regular registration fee shall apply to any additional plates. Supporters say just over 2,000 Purple Heart license plates have been issued. The bill will allow veterans to use an additional license plate for another vehicle.

HB 1137 establishes the criteria of a worker to be considered as an independent contractor. It states that independent contractors shall have a written contract that states the person is an independent contractor, not an employee, and that the person is responsible for all costs, fees, and taxes as an independent contractor. Supporters say the bill will help define who is considered to be an employee. They also say the bill provides a definition of an independent contractor and an objective analysis. They say the bill will give statutory clarity that would be helpful for businesses, employers, and employees.

HB 600 entitles any intermediate care facility or skilled nursing facility participating in MO HealthNet that incurs total capital expenditures in excess of $2,000 per bed to obtain a recalculation of its Medicaid per diem reimbursement rate based on its additional capital costs or all costs incurred during the fiscal year during which such capital expenditures were made. Supporters say long term care providers currently have no reason to invest private capital to upgrade their facilities because they have no mechanism to increase rates and recoup investment costs and that new facilities get higher Medicaid per diem reimbursement rates than existing facilities. The bill will incentivize repairs and upgrades to existing facilities.

HB 868 removes a provision requiring the Director of the Public Defender’s Office to prepare a plan to establish district offices, which would coincide with existing judicial circuits. Supporters say that this will help the Public Defender’s Office run more efficiently because districts can pull from larger circuits rather than having to hire public defenders for each district. Some districts are more difficult to recruit to so it is difficult when there is a vacancy; however, it is much easier to pull from a bigger county. This is not intended to close offices; rather, they would like to be able to make more efficient decisions.

As always, it is great to hear from home. Please don’t hesitate to call or come by. It is a great honor to be of service the 155th District. Thank you for the honor of representing you!