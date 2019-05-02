Representative Karla Eslinger Legislative Update

Hello Friends,

I hope this note finds all doing well. At the Capitol this week the halls were filled with hundreds of the state’s greatest heroes as we held a special ceremony in recognition of the 50th Anniversary Commemoration of the Vietnam War. Throughout my life I have been blessed to call several veterans family as well as friends. On Thursday, we gathered in the first-floor rotunda of the State Capitol to remember and recognize the courage and unwavering patriotism of the valiant individuals who served during the Vietnam War. The event was created to recognize Vietnam-era veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces from November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975. All those in attendance also paused to remember those who have been lost, including POWs and those who are still listed as MIA.

The state representative who organized the event in coordination with the Missouri Veterans Commission told the veterans in attendance, “We are honored that you are here. Let me offer my most sincere thanks and gratitude for the selfless service you have provided to our country. This is a nation with a rich tradition of heroism and bravery exhibited by outstanding individuals like you; Americans who put love of country before love of self.”

Governor Mike Parson and Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe participated in the event and offered words of support and appreciation for all of the veterans in attendance. The governor also presented an official proclamation in recognition of the “valiant men and women who served our country in the Armed Forces; protecting our rights, our freedoms, our ideals, and our hopes.”

The Missouri House of Representatives has a proud tradition of recognizing and honoring the service of Vietnam Veterans. In 2012 the state legislature passed legislation to establish a Vietnam Veterans Day, which takes place on March 30, and has held ceremonies each year in the State Capitol to pay tribute to the service and sacrifices of the heroes who served during the Vietnam War. This year’s event was held in conjunction with the 13-year Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War that began in 2012. I humbly give my gratitude and appreciation for your service and sacrifice to all veterans of the 155th District.

The following are a few summaries of this past week’s legislation. Please go to https://house.mo.gov for a full listing of all legislative activity and to monitor the progress of current legislation.

HJRs 48, 46, & 47 Ethics Reforms and Improve Redistricting Process

Members of the Missouri House want to give voters an opportunity to strengthen and change some of the provisions contained in the Clean Missouri constitutional amendment that was approved last November. Lawmakers gave first-round approval to a proposed constitutional amendment that supporters say would clarify and improve the ethics reforms and redistricting process put in place by Clean Missouri.

The proposed constitutional amendment would:

• Prohibit all gifts from lobbyists to lawmakers. The current version of Clean Missouri allows for gifts of under $5;

• Lower campaign contribution limits for state senate candidates to $2,000. Clean Missouri set limits for state senate candidates at $2,500;

• Create bipartisan citizens commissions to draw redistricting maps. Clean Missouri currently calls for an independent state demographer appointed by the State Auditor to oversee the redistricting process; and

• Establish criteria that ensure the redistricting process is compliant with the U.S. Constitution and the Voting Rights Act, that it provides communities of interest with representation and participation in the political process, and that it produces districts that are compact and contiguous and achieve partisan fairness.

The legislation now requires another vote in the House before moving to the Senate. If approved by both Chambers, it would go on the November 2020 ballot for voter approval.

House Bills Sent to the Senate

HCB 7 requires every superintendent and assistant superintendent to enter into a written employment contract with a school district before beginning employment. The requirements of the contract are described within the bill and only apply to contracts executed on or after the effective date of the bill. Supporters say these are common sense guidelines to superintendent buyouts and the additional transparency is important. Current contracts range from handwritten notes to boilerplate language and this bill sets boundaries to these contracts.

HB 919 creates the “Save the Family Farm Act,” creating new provisions regulating the partition of property among heirs. Supporters say the bill would help keep family farms and other property within the family by establishing a process to allow an heir to assert an interest in the property and proceed through a judicial process of equitably purchasing the property.

HB 326 establishes the “Missouri Statewide Mechanical Contractor Licensing Act.” Supporters say the bill will allow mechanical contractors to work more and not be burdened by having to possess repetitive licenses in different subdivisions.

HB 337 establishes the “Senior Services Growth and Development Program” within the Department of Health and Senior Services to provide additional funding for senior services through area agencies on aging.

HB 685 requires that for purposes of property zoning classifications, any sawmill or planing mill must be classified as agricultural property. Supporters say that in some counties which have planning and zoning with an agricultural exemption, saw mills are being zoned commercial and must follow the ordinances for commercial property when in fact the property should be zoned agricultural. The bill would clarify that saw mills are agricultural operations and should be classified as such.

Bills Truly Agreed to and Finally Passed

HB 926 allows use of specified motor vehicle dealer license plates on cars used by customers while their vehicles are being serviced or repaired by the motor vehicle dealer. The bill also establishes an “Association of Missouri Electrical Cooperatives” special license plate.

HB 898 establishes a “Back the Blue” special license plate which will be available for a $10 contribution to the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation and a $15 fee in addition to normal registration costs. Supporters say many people are looking for some way to support law enforcement, and this is a good way to do it.

HB 182 clarifies that insurance companies who voluntarily pay interest on any claim, refund, penalty or payment for which the appropriate interest rate is not already provided for by law, shall also calculate the interest rate pursuant to state law, but not to exceed 9 percent. Supporters say the bill will allow insurance companies to voluntarily pay interest on claims to do so at a lower interest rate which will help consumers get their claims paid off sooner.

I absolutely love to hear from friends and family from home. Please don’t hesitate to send me a message, call, or come up! As always it is a privilege to represent the great 155th District and an honor to be your voice in Jefferson City! Thank you.

Please contact me at: 201 West Capitol Avenue, Room 400CB, Jefferson City, MO 65101-6806; Phone: 573-751-2042.