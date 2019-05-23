Representative Karla Eslinger’s Capitol Report

Hello Friends,

I hope this note finds all doing well. Friday evening the Missouri House and Senate reached the conclusion of a productive legislative session with several important policy reforms crossing the finish line. The bills that received final passage included a number of Senate and House priorities as well as issues supported by our Governor. In general, we passed a balanced budget and worked through legislation that will strengthen Missouri’s economy, protect the most vulnerable, reform our criminal justice system, protect our agriculture industry and address our infrastructure needs.

As the first session ends I am looking forward to spending more time in district connecting with our great civic and community groups, friends and family. The following is a very brief overview of our session this year. In the next few weeks I will be mailing additional end of session information. If you would like more detailed information pleases go to https://house.mo.gov/LegislationSP.aspx. Also, the 155th District office will remain open throughout the year. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if I can be of service, answer any questions or if you just want to visit! Throughout the year I can easily be reached at karla.eslinger@house.mo.gov, or by calling 573-751-2042.

Strengthening Missouri’s Economy

• Fast-Track – SB 68 is designed to fill workforce gaps in high demand industries by providing financial aid for adult learners. Fast Track will give adults whose income is below the Missouri average an opportunity to gain skills that boost their earning potential and prepare high-demand occupations. The program will provide short-term training in fields like manufacturing, nursing, welding, and information technology. It will help students complete degrees in majors that prepare them for work in high-demand fields.

• Missouri – One Start – Another provision of SB 68 would allow Missouri Department of Economic Development to improve and consolidate its workforce development programs.

• Missouri Works – Deal Closing Fund – SB 68 would also give the Missouri Department of Economic Development an additional tool to bring new jobs to Missouri. The program includes a claw back provision to provide protection to taxpayers.

• Automotive Economic Development Tools – SB 68 would help retain automotive jobs by granting tax credits to auto manufacturers that invest $500 million or more in plant upgrades and agree to retain jobs. The bill would provide $5 million annually in credits for 5 years, and a company could qualify for an additional 5 years of credits if it makes an additional $250 million investment. The program also contains a claw back provision to protect taxpayers.

Protecting the Most Vulnerable

• Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act – HB 126 is a bill that supporters are calling one of the strongest pieces of pro-life legislation in the country. Referred to as the Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act, the bill would prohibit physicians from performing an abortion at 8 weeks gestational age or later. Additionally, the bill contains provisions that would expand the existing tax credit for pro-life pregnancy resource centers and require referrals for out-of-state abortions to include the same informed consent materials that are required for an abortion performed in Missouri.

• Fighting Sex Trafficking – HB 397 is to protect underage victims of sex trafficking from prosecution. Current law in Missouri makes it an affirmative defense for a minor charged with prostitution to have been acting under coercion at the time of the crime. House Bill 397 would remove the coercion requirement and make it an affirmative defense that the defendant was under age 18.

• Hailey’s Law – Another provision in HB 397 is meant to better protect children by improving the state’s Amber Alert system. The bill is known as “Hailey’s Law” in honor of Hailey Owens, who was abducted and murdered at the age of 10 while walking home from a friend’s house. The legislation would require the Amber Alert System to be tied into the Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System (MULES).

Reforming Missouri’s Criminal Justice System

• Sentencing Reform – HB 192 would give judges greater discretion when sentencing non-violent offenders.

• Preventing Debtors’ Prison – HB 192 would keep judges from putting people back in jail for failing to pay for the cost of previous stays in jail. The bill would prevent a warrant from being used solely because of the failure to pay costs.

Protecting Missouri’s Agriculture Industry

• Creating Consistent Farm Regulations – SB 391 will provide consistency in the way farm operations across the state are regulated. The bill addresses a problem in current state law that has resulted in inconsistent regulations placed on farms throughout the state by county commissions and health boards. The bill will not block county ordinances or restrict local control. Instead it will ensure regulations on concentrated animal feeding operations are consistent and not more stringent than state laws.

• Joint Committee on Agriculture – SB 391 also establishes the Joint Committee on Agriculture. The committee will study the economic impact of Missouri’s agriculture industry, as well as efforts to improve environmental stewardship while improving the economic sustainability of Missouri agriculture.

Rebuilding and Repairing Missouri’s Infrastructure

• Bonding Plan for Bridge Repair – SCR 14 supports the issuance of $301 million in bonds by the Highway and Transportation Commission to pay for construction and repair of bridges on the state highway system. The plan will allow Missouri to begin meeting infrastructure needs across the entire state without raising taxes.

As always, thank you for providing me the opportunity to be of service to the great 155th District. It is an honor to represent you in Jefferson City.