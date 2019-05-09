Regional Fellowship of Christian Athletes Announces Recipients of the 2019 Coach Award and Athletes of the Year

Ava’s Janell Embry is recognized as FCA Coach of the Year

The South-Central MO Fellowship of Christian Athletes Board of Directors recently announced the 2019 Christian Athletes and Coach of the Year during the organization’s annual banquet held in Branson.

This year, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) held their award banquet on Thursday April 16, at Chateau on the Lake Resort and Convention Center. Over 500 people were in attendance for the evening event, which featured keynote speaker Scott Hamilton, Olympic Figure Skating Gold Medalist, and guest emcees, Ethan and Sara Forhetz, with KY3.

At the banquet, and in conjunction with the Jerry Lilley Memorial Scholarship, the FCA honors a special coach from this area, as well as a male and female athlete from the region.

Janell Embrey, Ava High School business teacher and adviser of the local FCA group, was recognized as the 2019 FCA Coach of the Year.

Tori Goostree, of Wheaton High School, was honored as the 2019 female athlete of the year, and Jared Alverson, of Exeter High School, was awarded the FCA male athlete for 2019.

South Central MO FCA serves 8 counties and 63 schools reaching over 3000 students, athletes and coaches each week through Campus Huddles, Bible Studies, Character Coaching Sessions and events. Over 90 different units of ministry serve the area in South Central Missouri.