Red Bank – Alice Lirley

5/20/2019 – Hello everyone. I hope you all weathered the storm well that came our way last weekend. We had some pretty big limbs fall across our lane and a few more in our yard. We were happy that was all the damage we had to clean up. The news on TV showed many homes completely demolished by tornadoes. It causes one to stop and count one’s blessings.

The Worship service at Red Bank began with the singing of hymns, led by Gary Lirley. He also welcomed everyone and reminded those present that the monthly Praise service would take place that evening, beginning at 7:00 pm. A fellowship meal would follow the service. Everyone was excited to welcome Brother Paul Prichard and his family to the morning service. Brother Paul has been on our constant prayer list for several months. It was like a gift to see him able to walk in and take part in the service. He is proof that God does answer prayer especially after such a horrific affliction as this man suffered. Singing special music was Miss Abigail Cunningham, Kayla Cunningham, Eloise Hallmark and member of the Prichard family. Sorry, I didn’t get her name, but she sang, “How Great Thou Art,” beautifully.

To begin the morning message, Brother Justin had everyone turn to Psalm 139:1-4, and read King David’s words as he prayed to his Father in Heaven saying, “O Lord, thou hast searched me, and known me. Thou knowest my downsitting and mine uprising, thou understandest my thought afar off. Thou compassest my path and my lying down, and art acquainted with all my ways. For there is not a word in my tongue, but, lo, O Lord, thou knowest it altogether.” Like David, we need to realize just how well God knows His Children. We as humans, tend to put limits on the greatness of God’s power stated in Isaiah 59:1-2, “Behold, the Lord’s hand is not shortened, that it cannot save; neither his ear heavy, that it cannot hear: But your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid his face from you, that he will not hear.” That pretty well says it all. Brother Justin explained that many things get in the way of our prayers being answered. Things such as pride: The lack of faith: Belief in the extent of God’s real power: Being selfish and self-centered, and the sin of hate and godlessness.

In the Scriptural account written in James 1:6-7 we find the answer. “But let him ask in faith, nothing wavering. For he that wavereth is like a wave of the sea driven with the wind and tossed. For let not that man think that he shall receive any thing of the Lord.” Read Jesus’ actual words about prayer in Mark 11:24.

Those visiting with Maxine Lirley last week were, Jeane Huff, Gary and Alice Lirley and Ralph Laughlin. While in Maxine’s room, I happened to notice a new picture that she had painted hanging on her wall. She had earlier told me about a dream she had had and I recognized it in her picture. She did a wonderful job of painting it.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding” (Proverbs 3:5).