Red Bank – Alice Lirley

5/13/2019 Hello everyone. I hope Mother’s Day was as enjoyable for you as it was for us. After Church service, Gary and I spent the day visiting with Gary’s Mother, Maxine Lirley. Jeane Huff was also at the HOTO Healthcare Center to visit with her mom so we all had a great visit together. Maxine received several gifts and cards which she was delighted with. She showed us a beautiful vase of flowers that she had received, and she was wearing a very pretty red and white carnation corsage that was provided by friends from a local church. I thought that was a very thoughtful gift to give.

The Red Bank Worship service was opened with the singing of hymns, led by Jake Hampton. Being Mother’s Day, Jake led us in singing two of the hymns that were especially written about mothers. A warm welcome was given by Gary Lirley. It was announced that the monthly Praise service would be changed to next Sunday evening, so that our Mothers wouldn’t have to hurry around to prepare extra food for the fellowship meal after services. And, that would give the family members extra time to visit with their mothers and with each other. All the mothers present were asked to stand. Singing special music was Miss Abigail Cunningham, Kayla Cunningham and Eloise Hallmark. Presenting a short Mother’s program after the services was Eloise Hallmark. She also passed out special gifts to each Mother.

For the morning message, Brother Justin chose Scripture that recognized some very special women of the Bible whom God chose to give birth to some chosen servants of His. For instance, Jochebed was the mother of Moses, his brother, Aaron and his sister Miriam; all of which were instrumental in leading Israel’s exit from bondage in Egypt. A special woman called Hannah prayed all her life for a child, and in her old age God blessed her with a son called, Samuel, whom she dedicated to His service. Even though not named, God chose another special woman, the wife of Manoah, to bear another great servant named, Samson, who led the Children of Israel out of the hand of the Philistines. A wonderful woman named Elizabeth was also blessed by God with a son in her old age named, John the Baptist. He was the forerunner of Christ, who preached to the people to repent for the Kingdom of Heaven was at hand. Let’s not forget the young woman named, Mary, that God chose to bare His only begotten Son, Jesus, into the world; to walk among mankind and eventually lay down his life to pay the penalty for our sins. Each of these women and many more, I’m sure, met the criteria of a virtuous woman described in Proverbs 31. This is God’s promise for a woman who tries very hard to follow after this Scripture, “Her children arise up, and call her blessed; and her husband also, and he praiseth her” (Proverbs 31:28).

Everyone that attended the Mother’s Tea at the HOTO Healthcare Center last Friday thoroughly enjoyed all the entertainment along with delicious cookies, punch and coffee. To my surprise, I actually won the door prize which was a beautiful basket of flowers. It was a joy to hear two Mother’s Day poems, recently written by Maxine Lirley, read by her daughter, Jeane Huff. James Lirley and Gary Lirley was also present to honor their Mother for that special occasion.

I am deeply grateful for the person who came to my rescue and relieved me of all the trash that I had prepared for recycling, including glass, old TV’s and other electronic equipment that had long seen their day of service. God answered my prayer for sure.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Love the Lord and be true to Him. He is always ready to hand out His Blessings.