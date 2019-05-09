Red Bank – Alice Lirley

5/6/2019 Hello everyone. Well, I’m beginning to feel a little waterlogged by now. I understand we are to receive quite a bit more rain this week. It is raining slowly as I write. The high possibility of numerous tornadoes are also in the forecast. That bothers me the most. We look to the Lord for protection.

Jake Hampton was on hand to open the Red Bank Worship service by leading the congregation in the singing of hymns. He also called for announcements. Everyone was reminded that next Sunday, May 12, is Mother’s Day. Mothers will be recognized during a short program that day at the close of the service. Next Sunday night will be our monthly Praise service. Gary Lirley asked for prayer requests. Prayer was offered for each request. Singing special music was Miss Abigail Cunningham, Kayla Cunningham and Eloise Hallmark.

Brother Justin read Scripture from Acts 20: 28 to begin the morning sermon. The Apostle Paul, knowing not what was to befall him in Jerusalem, where he felt led to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ, admonished those who were overseers of the Christian flocks to never fail to feed the church of God, which he had purchased with his own blood. Paul went on to warn them that at his departing, grievous wolves would enter in among them and try to disperse the flock by confusing them with perverse lies. It was Jesus who advised His disciples, after they had heard the disparaging news that John the Baptist had been beheaded, to take themselves apart into a desert place, and rest a while. (Mark 6:31) Likewise, when we find ourselves weary or confused, we should also find a quiet place to rest and meditate on God’s Word. We will soon gain strength and wisdom. “Now therefore hearken unto me, O ye children; for blessed are they that keep my ways. Hear instruction, and be wise and refuse it not. Blessed is the man that heareth me, watching daily at my gates, waiting at the post of my doors. For whoso findeth me findeth life, and shall obtain favour of the Lord ” (Proverbs 8:32-35).

The month of May is always a very busy one. It usually begins with the end of school functions such as graduation ceremonies. Then come the alumni banquet and other classmate gatherings. The alumni class of 1959, otherwise known as the 59ers, met together last Friday afternoon in Ava at the Life Church. This was our 60th alumni anniversary. We spent close to three hours visiting together while enjoying refreshments such as cookies, punch and coffee. It was a good thing we wore name tags stuck to our clothing because while the faces looked slightly familiar, some of the names had escaped our memory. We were sad to realize that there were about 33 of our class members who had passed away. I believe there were 98 in our graduating class. We thank Jerry Sellers and John Lee Comer who were instrumental in getting a team together to send letters and emails to every former classmate. We would also like to thank Edgar and Sharon Stewart for their help in securing a place to meet and furnishing the punch and coffee.

Spending time visiting with Maxine Lirley last week were Jeane Huff, and Gary and Alice Lirley. Gary and I attended a Care Plan meeting with Maxine and then enjoyed eating lunch together where we were served a wonderful, taco salad. Maxine has been doing a lot of painting lately. She had painted a beautiful butterfly during their art time and she and her daughter, Jeane Huff, are doing some rock painting among some other art projects. Maxine has also been asked to write a poem for the Mother’s Day Tea this coming Friday. She has more talent in her little finger than most people have in their whole body. I know she surpasses any talent that I might have.

That all the news for now. Take care. This is something I read on Face Book. I do not know who the author is: “God doesn’t send anyone to Hell. He just honors their choice.”