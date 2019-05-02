Red Bank – Alice Lirley

April 22 – Hello everyone. According to my calendar, today has been set aside to be called, “Earth Day.” In the first chapter and in the first verse of the Bible one will read these words, “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.” It then goes on to describe the process of how God separated the elements on and around the earth and made it livable for the first man and woman and every creature that He also created to live within it. Adam, the first man was put in charge of caring for the earth and all its inhabitants. So what happened? Why are we allowing all that God gave us to be destroyed? Why do we feel that it is fine to destroy our water supply and all life in the oceans by dumping trash and contaminants in it by the barrel and truck load full? All ready, people everywhere find it necessary to consume purified water or what they believe to be clean water from plastic containers only, creating, of course, more trash. Why are we allowing the air we breathe to be filled with cancer-causing pollution? Why is it so difficult to find a way to recycle all our waste? I try to prepare everything I use to be recycled, but now since our recycling plant has been closed, I cannot recycle glass or plastic items. Also, I have to pay someone to take electronic items off my hands for recycling. I guess my only choice is to pay money that I can’t afford so my trash can be dumped and swallowed by the earth to suffer even more damage. I would much rather help pay for an effective, comprehensive recycling plant. I realize that we can’t keep all the trash that we create, and we need to be relieved of it, but I believe we should be more aware of how the mishandling of our waste is affecting our lives and our world in great strides and is damaging, greatly, this beautiful world that was created especially for us to enjoy living in.

This Easter Sunday, the Red Bank Church began its Worship service with the singing of hymns, led by Gary Lirley. He also greeted and welcomed everyone present. It was announced that next Sunday is the day that Red Bank will gather at the HOTO Healthcare Center, at 2 p.m. to present a program of gospel music for the residents who reside there. Giving a birthday mission offering was Jeane Huff. A time for prayer requests was provided, and prayer was offered for each request. Singing special music was Miss Abigail Cunningham, Kayla Cunningham and Eloise Hallmark.

Luke 2: 40-49; Luke24: 13-36 and Acts 2 were the main Scriptures that Brother Justin focused on for the morning sermon. In each of these Scriptures we can read of how those that listened to Jesus, even as a boy of 12 years old, found great wisdom and knowledge from His words. As a boy, when Jesus was found in the temple both listening and talking to those described as doctors, it was recorded that they were astonished at his understanding and answers to their questions. The power of God is revealed to us through His Word. It was written for us to read that we might believe. In Luke 8:31-32, Jesus said to those who believed on him, “If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed: And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.” He went on to tell them that their sin keeps them in bondage, but, as he said in verse 36, “If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.” Jesus describes himself in this same chapter as the light of the world that will lead one who follows Him out of the darkness and into the light. Refusing to expose ourselves to reading and listening to God’s Word is the same as deliberately cutting ourselves off from the truth that can save our soul and give us life abundantly. “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life; no man cometh unto the Father, but through me ( John 14: 6).

Last Friday, family members gathered to have an Easter meal with their loved ones at the HOTO Healthcare Center. Jeane Huff along with Gary and I enjoyed this time with their mother, Maxine Lirley. The meal was superb and we had a great time visiting together. I must say that those who delivered our meals also were diligent in making sure we wanted for nothing, and all with a smile on their faces. We thank them for their dedication and hard work.

Visiting in our home and enjoying an Easter meal with us was Jeane Huff. We enjoyed her visit.

Gary and I have been busy trying to clean our yard of all the limbs that were blown down from the winter and spring storms. We have created some pretty large piles from all those limbs. They will be disposed of later. It’s hard to mow the lawn with big limbs blocking the way.

That’s all the news for now. Take care and remember to seek God’s Word for the Absolute, Gospel Truth.