Quad Cities – Martha Twitty

Another month about gone. They go so fast, I can’t keep up with them. The weather is being nice now, for a change. I looked at the indoor/outdoor thermometer and it was 74º outside and 74º inside. We’re supposed to get some rain today and maybe some snow. But I don’t think either one will amount to much.

I was feeling good, then went to the clinic for my four month lab work and they found some infection, put me on antibiotics, and it made me really sick. I tried to take it anyway, but I finally had to quit. So I need to call the clinic and tell them. I’ll probably have to go back and get another test. I get tired of so many tests, but what can I do? But a lot of people have got worse problems than me.

When our grandson Jared Bassett and his wife bought their house south of Muscatine, it was pretty close to the Mississippi River, but you couldn’t see it or anything. They asked the people who sold it if it flooded and they said, “no, it just comes to the driveway but not the house.” They lied. This is the second time it flooded when the rivers were up. The neighbors told them it always gets to the house. So they tried to get their money back, but couldn’t. So now they’re flooded out of their home and living in a camper back behind their church. I get so angry every time I think about it. All of us feel so sorry for them. The last time it flooded they had fish swimming around in their yard. Probably do this time too. Grrrr! They’re really good people too. They just don’t deserve that to happen to them.

I still haven’t seen little River Lee Justus yet. But he hasn’t been around very long and he has so many grandmas, grandpas and other relatives in Muscatine they probably keep him busy. Lisa sends me pictures. Walt needs to go to his army doctor and get something done to his big toenail. It looks bad like it might be infected and needs to come off after it’s numbed. I can’t even touch it, ‘cause he yells big if I do. It’s a job for a doctor.

I want to say ‘hi’ to all my friends and relatives wherever you are. And to Deb Noll, I haven’t forgotten you at all. I’m just way behind in all my correspondence. Clear back to Christmas and before. Also, Eddie and Kim Maggard in Springfield, MO. I think I need to quit watching the news for awhile. It’s too hard to watch every day, 3 or 4 times a day about people killing their own babies and other little kids without being depressed. And all the other bad things people are doing. In a town close by a woman hit her two year old daughter on the head with a coffee table and killed her. And of course, all the bad treatment of animals and terrible treatment of little kids everywhere. I still think the punishment for the crime should be whatever the person does to the other person, do the same to them. I think that would stop most of the, because they won’t want to be chained up, starved, or whatever they’ve done to their kids. I trust you Jesus and I believe in angels. Take care of yourselves and each other and bye-bye for now.