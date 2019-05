The 44th Judicial Circuit, comprised of Douglas, Ozark, and Wright Counties, is seeking written applications and bids for private entities to provide probation services and rehabilitation services to misdemeanor offenders and bond supervision to felony offenders.

Submit applications and proposals to: 44th Judicial Circuit, P.O. Box 58; Hartville, Missouri, 65667 by May 31, 2019.

05-02-w33-2t