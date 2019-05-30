PSC Approves Change in Fuel Adjustment Charge for Empire District Electric Customers

JEFFERSON CITY –– Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request filed by The Empire District Electric Company (Empire) to change the fuel adjustment charge (FAC) on the monthly bills of its electric customers.

As a result of this filing, the FAC for a residential customer using 1,000 kWh (kilowatt-hours) of electricity a month will increase from a current refund of approximately $0.87 a month to an increase of approximately $3.51 a month (a total change of approximately $4.38 a month). The change is expected to take effect on June 1, 2019.

The FAC change reflects Empire’s fuel and purchased power costs for the six month period of September 2018 through February 2019 (Case No. ER-2019-0301). It also reflects Empire’s FAC true-up filing (Case No. EO-2019-0302).

The Empire District Electric Company serves approximately 153,000 electric customers in the Missouri counties of Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Polk, St. Clair, Stone and Taney.