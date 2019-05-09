Project Grad Offers Special Night of Fun for Graduating Seniors 

Events planned for Ava High School graduates participating in Project Graduation festivities this year include an all-night offering of fun activities, competitive games and two catered meals.

According to organizers, the schedule for graduates includes the following:

Following Friday’s graduation ceremony at the football field, seniors will change from graduation attire into more comfortable clothes. Parents are responsible for picking up graduation attire, which will also include cap and gown.

Buses will be on-site ready for students to board, with everyone ready to go by 9:00 p.m.

The first stop on the schedule for the night of fun is Track No. 4 in Branson, where a catered meal of pulled pork, chips, fruit, and cookies will be served. During their stay at Track No. 4, students will have access to attraction areas such as the Go-Karts, Heavy Metal Highrise, bumper boats, and bumper cars.

The Skycoaster Ferris Wheel and arcade are available to students for an additional fee, but are not included in the package.

From 1:15 – 1:30 a.m., students will load the buses and embark to Andy B’s Branson location. During their stay at Andy B’s, students will have the opportunity to enjoy a karaoke room, movie room, soccer pool, social space, ping pong, foosball, shuffle board, darts, bowling, and a life-size Jenga game. Students will also have access to escape rooms where they play against the clock to decode puzzles, uncover clues, unravel riddles and complete various tasks and activities before time runs out. Additional games and activities will also be available for play, as well as a restaurant for snacks.

From 2:30 – 3:30 a.m., Andy B’s will provide an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet.

After the night of activities and fun, students and chaperones will depart for home at 6:00 a.m, arriving in Ava around 7:15 a.m.

Incentives and prizes are awarded upon arrival, and students will be released.