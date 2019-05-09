Prehistoric Indian Artifact Show at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield

This Saturday, May 11, visit the Springfield Indian Artifact Show at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield Missouri.

Collectors from all over the Midwest will display over 20,000 sq. ft. of prehistoric artifacts like arrowheads, Pre-Columbian pottery, stone axes, stone tools, bone and shell artifacts that are thousands of years old.

Many displays feature museum quality artifacts. Collectors have spent most of their lifetime studying and collecting with the goal to share the history of these ancient artifacts. This is a great event for all ages who are interested in learning about prehistory and viewing artifacts found in Southwest Missouri and the Midwest.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their pre-historic artifacts to the show for identification, to sell or trade and can purchase authentic artifacts to add to their collection.

Show hours are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the West Eplex at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. Admission is $5 for adults and children under 12 get in free.

Exhibitors will submit exceptional pieces for judging. Awards will be presented for categories including Best of Show, Best Personal Find, Best Educational, and Awards of Excellence.

Stephen Burks and Richard Eady produced the first Springfield Indian Artifact Show in 2006. This marks the 13th annual show which has grown to be the largest artifact show in Missouri.

The Springfield Indian Artifact Show is affiliated with the Greater St. Louis Archeological Society.