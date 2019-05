Pete Workman 87, Ava, MO, departed this life April 25 2019 at Rocky Ridge Manor, Mansfield, MO. He was born April 29, 1931 near Squires, MO.

Graveside services were conducted Monday, April 29, 2019 at 2:00 in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Ava, M0. A visitation was hosted in the Ava Family Funeral Home Chapel Sunday April 28, 2019 from 4:00-6:00.

