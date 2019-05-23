Orders for The Wall That Heals Memory Book Now Underway

Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association, The Wall That Heals Update

The Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association (DCVMA) recently announced they are now taking orders for the memory book of The Wall That Heals.

Larry Morrison, event coordinator, said, it took a lot of time and personal dedication of the photographers and book planning crew to coordinate this book. It is a hard bound, coffee table book titled “The Wall That Heals Visits Ava Missouri, September, 2018.” Although not yet completed, printing estimates have been given so orders may be taken. The majority of book sales will be advance orders. At this time we are planning only one printing so it is important anyone who would like to have a book order it now.”

The memory book will be approximately 215 full color pages, sequential in order and with a narrative on each page. The book shows and tells the story of The Wall, from the initial application through dismantling, and The Wall leaving Ava for its next destination.

Except for a few pictures which shows the setting up and dismantling and closing ceremonies with Governor Mike Parson, all pictures were selected at random. The pictures give a complete view of this great event.

At present, the DCVMA is still waiting for some sponsors to submit their ads for the book.

“We have to cover our basic printing costs. We submitted a proposal to several publisher and the committee selected what was deemed to be the best offer, said Morrison. “The committee did not necessarily choose the lowest bidder. They looked at things such as time in business, staff friendliness, and quality of paper, turnaround times and finally, the cost. Of course the more books ordered, the less the cost per book.”

The cost is $80 per book.

Because the cost of The Wall has already been covered, the cost of the book basically covers costs associated with printing and shipping. There is very little undedicated money included.

This is a coffee table book, hard bound to last for many years. It is the perfect keepsake for those who have family members who served in Vietnam. Morrison says it is also an ideal book for businesses to place in their waiting rooms, city libraries or school libraries.

In addition, the DCVMA has three 30-45 minute DVDs, and each one is different. Two are narrated, however, all three videos document the escort and truck travels from Lebanon to Ava, and travel through town. Morrison said each video is a documentary of the historic event.

Videos are $10 each. However, in order to perpetuate the memories of this event, anyone purchasing the memory book will receive all three videos free. All video sales are final and money will not be refunded. However, in event of a defective disc, a replacement will be provided.

This is literally a once in a lifetime opportunity since there will only be one order for the book from the publisher.

The time frame for ordering the book ends Friday, July 5. Orders not received by that date will not be included in the print order. Sponsor ads should be received by then as well. Individuals, businesses and sponsors should act now to ensure your name is on the customer list to receive a book. Although we must pay for the books when they are ordered, we want to work with the community and supporters of The Wall, you may place your order and mark COD, without paying for the book up front.

To order a book, you may fill out a completed order form, which will appear in upcoming issues of the Douglas County Herald. To order a book, please complete the order form and attach a check made out to DCVMA for $80. Mailing address will be provided on the form. The DCVMA will also take cash but you should make arrangements to get the cash to us and not mail it through the postal service. Individuals may also check COD on the order form and pay for the book when it arrives.

Gold sponsors will receive one book free for being a Gold Sponsor. Additional books must be purchased.

The DCVMA is appreciative of everyone who helped in the effort to bring The Wall That Heals to Ava. Although this event was spearheaded by the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association, it was a community effort.

According to Morrison, the book is more than a high school year book which we all enjoy. It is a life experience book, one that can be passed down for generations as we education our children and families on the sacrifices of our family and friends. All 58,000 names on The Wall have a story to tell –– a family, mother, dad, brothers and sisters, friends, and the book offers all the best memories one can recall. The DCVMA hopes everyone will take advantage of the memory book offer and hold close the sacrifices of our Vietnam veterans and their families, for without them, there would be no need for the wall and no need for this book.

We Serve – Because We Care.