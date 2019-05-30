Old-Time Music, Ozarks Heritage Festival in West Plains Offers Hands-On Quilting and More! 

The Old-Time Music, Ozarks Heritage Festival in downtown West Plains, Mo., is celebrating their 25-year anniversary. The two-day annual event is Friday and Saturday, May 31 & June 1, and takes place in downtown West Plains. The event is a celebration of Ozark music and culture and several local folks are participants in the heritage festival.

Festival hours are noon – 9 p.m. both days, and admission to all festival events is free.

Cindy McLean, a member of Southern Belle Grandmothers Club of West Plains, has been demonstrating traditional quilting techniques since 2006 at the Festival. Everyone is encouraged to try their hand at stitching, and sign their “square.” Quilts from previous years are on display, so those who have participated in prior years may find their signatures.

Fabric arts are a big part of local history and heritage. McLean offers many examples of quilts, aprons, and other home-produced items that were a part of culture long ago. Join McLean on the mezzanine at the Civic Center from 12-7 p.m. both days during the festival.

The Old-Time Music, Ozark Heritage Festival is the signature event for West Plains. The two-day festival seeks to celebrate, preserve, pass on and nurture an appreciation of the old-time music and folk life traditions distinctive to the Ozark Highlands.

For more info, visit http://www.oldtimemusic.org, or “like” the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Old.Time.Music.Festival