Offices Will Close for Memorial Day May 27

The Memorial Day holiday will be observed on Monday, May 27, and government offices, banks, and many businesses will close for the holiday.

Offices of the Douglas County Herald will be closed on Monday, consequently advertising deadlines will be pushed back to the end of the day Friday. Correspondents are asked to mail news items as soon as possible, preferably no later than Friday.

The City of Ava has announced that all city offices will be closed, with no trash service on Monday. Trash routes normally served on Monday will be picked up on Tuesday that week.

Since Memorial Day is a federal holiday, federal offices, including the local post office, will be closed. No mail will be delivered that day. Offices in the Douglas County Courthouse will also observe the holiday.

Ava R-I summer school activities will honor the Monday holiday, with classes resuming on Tuesday.

The Douglas County Library and Ava Senior Center will also close in observance of the holiday.