IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

DIVISION ONE

IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF MICHAEL HAROLD WHITE and CONNIE ROBIN WHITE

MICHAEL HAROLD WHITE, )

Petitioner, )

vs. )

CONNIE ROBIN WHITE, )

Respondent. )

Case No. 19DG-CC00046

NOTICE UPON ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

The State of Missouri to Respondent Connie Robin White:

You are hereby notified that an action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri, the object and general nature of which is an action of Dissolution of Marriage.

The names of all parties of said action are set for the in the caption above and the name and address of the attorney for Petitioner is as follows: Donald R. Collins, P.O. box 280, Ava, Missouri, 65608.

You are further notified that, unless you file an Answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid Petition within 45 days, or a time such longer as the Court may deem fit by Order, after the date of first publication (May 16, 2019) Judgment by Default will be rendered against you.

R. Craig Carter, Circuit Judge

May 13, 2019

05-16-wk35-4t