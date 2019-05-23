NOTICE OF TRUSTEE SALE

For default in the payment of debt and performance of the obligations secured by deed of trust executed by Fern A. Cantwell, dated November 25, 2015, recorded on November 30, 2015, in Instrument # 152069, and modified by Affidavit of Scrivener’s Error recorded on October 21, 2016, in Instrument # 161739, Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Douglas County, Missouri, the undersigned Trustee will on June 14, 2019, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., and particularly at 1:00 p.m., at the North Door of the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 S. 2nd Ave., Ava, Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash, the property in Douglas County, Missouri, described as:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situate in the City of Ava, County of Douglas, State of Missouri, and being more particularly described as follows:

All of Lots 40, 41 and 42 and the West 15 feet of even width of Lot 43, all in Block 8 of Central Sub-Division, to the City of Ava, Missouri as per plat of record in Plat Book 1 at Page 15 and also recorded in Book 45 at Pages 91-95 in the office of the Douglas County Recorder.

That part of the “Vacated Alleyway” as vacated by Ordinance No. 394 and as recorded in Book 231 at Page 225 in the office of the Douglas County Recorder, and being that part described as beginning at a point 10 feet West of the Northeast corner of Lot 43 in Block 8 of Central Sub-Division, as per plat of record in Book 45 at page 92 and also of record in Plat Book 1 at Page 15 in the office of the Douglas County Recorder, and run thence North 7-1/2 feet, thence run West 94 feet and thence run South 145 feet and to a point 4 feet West of the Southwest corner of Lot 40 in Block 8 of Central Sub-Division, thence run East 4 feet and to the Southwest corner of said Lot 40 in Block 8 of said Sub-Division, thence run North 137-1/2 feet and to the Northwest corner of said Lot 40 in Block 8 of said Sub-Division, thence run East, 90 feet and to the point of beginning.

ALSO that part of vacated NE 12th Avenue as vacated by Ordinance No. 325 as recorded in Book 277 at Page 584 in the office of the Douglas County Recorder, described as beginning at a point ten (10) feet West of the Southeast corner of Lot 43 in Block 8 of Central Sub-Division, as per plat of record and run thence West 94 feet and to a point 4 feet West of the Southeast corner of Lot 40 in Block 8 of said Sub-Division, thence run South 11 feet, thence run East 94 feet and to a point 11 feet South of the point of beginning, thence run North 11 feet and to the point of beginning, all in Central Sub-Division, to the City of Ava, Missouri.

Together with all rights, easements, appurtenances, fixtures and improvements that are a part of said real estate, toward satisfaction of said debt and costs.

Fybar Service Corporation, Trustee

By: Jeffery J. Love, authorized agent

1901 S. Ventura, Suite A

Springfield, Missouri 65804

Telephone: (417) 883-6566

Facsimile: (417) 883-6689

05-23-w36-4t