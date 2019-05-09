Nathan Boone Homestead State Historic Site Hosts Kids on Frontier Day May 18

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MAY 2, 2019 – Nathan Boone Homestead State Historic Site invites the public to attend the free program “Kids on the Frontier” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, Saturday, May 18 as part of National Kids in Parks Day. Join period-dressed interpreters as you learn about the life of children growing up on the Missouri frontier. Historical activities will include candle dipping, rope making, dolly stick laundry, whitewashing, and 1840’s children’s games. A reading of the children’s book “Belle,” will take place at 12:30 p.m. in the parlor of the Boone Home.

Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and wear insect repellent.

Nathan Boone Homestead State Historic Site is located 2 miles north of Ash Grove at 7850 N. State Highway V. For more information about the event, or for weather related cancellation information, call the historic site at 417-751-3266.