Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

May 13 – The 2019 Alumni Banquet was held Sat. evening in Evans Auditorium with an attendance of 130. Susan Sales prepared an “old fashioned Sunday Dinner.” She was assisted by Becky Fleming, Alissa Murray-Brown, and Gina Clouse. The evening began with prayer by Darrell Swearengin, and three songs by the Mt. Zion High School Choir: Felicity Berry, Brenna Barton, Zoe Rea, Sarah and Samuel Esquilla, Patrick MacDonniel, Ethan Koch, Samuel Bruss, director Dana Fourman, and pianist Cheryl Paxton.

Historian, Judy Murray, recognized Mary Thompson of the 70-year class, as well as other honored classes. Pastor Bob Thompson announced that the recipient of the Honorary Alumnus Award was Linda Ferguson. Alissa Murray-Brown introduced the project of new chairs for the auditorium. The entertainment was a gospel concert by the Arnold Family – Ron, Becky, Clarissa, Sam, Olivia, Patrick, Donovan, Anthony, Ashela, Juliana, and Bryan.

Visitors in the Sunday morning service included the Wesley Kline family of Mitchell, SD, Lisa (Howard) Wiseman of Arizona, Sharon Dalton of Virginia, Sharon Brisendine of Troy, Missouri, Sue Fuge of Mansfield, and Mary Gison of Arkansas. Joy Ansen sang a solo; then there was a trio by Sam, Clarissa, and Olivia Lyon. Pastor Bob preached “Holiness Expressed in the Body” from 1 Corinthians 13:20. “What? Know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own?” Body designed, deigned, designated, destroyed, declared, decreed. The Holy Spirit is not a renter; His is the owner!

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Sunday evening service, and Nancy Bryant led in prayer. Sheena Mahan sang a solo; Ron and Becky Arnold sang a duet. Pastor Bob’s Bible Study was “The Intermediate State – the conscious existence of the soul between death and the resurrection of the body.” Sheol, Hades, Paradise, Abraham’s Bosom. In the Wed. evening service the Pastor’s Bible lesson was “The Personal Return of Christ.” Matthew 26:64, “Hereafter, shall ye see the Son of man sitting on the right hand of power, and coming in the clouds of heaven.”

On Tuesday, Mt. Zion Bible School students in grades 1-12 went on a field trip to Dickerson Park Zoo and Galloway Park in Springfield. Drivers were Pastor Bob and Norman Murray. Other adults included James Cobb, Cinda Thompson, and Joy Ansen.

The Kindergarten graduation and awards ceremony was held Tuesday evening in the Chapel. Barbara Uhles provided piano prelude music. Dana Fourman presented music awards to Landon William, Rowynn Frisby, Luke Barton, Sarah Esquilla, and Patrick MacDonniel. Linda Murray presented academic awards to the following students: Madison Gilbert (7,000 Club for a score of 100 on 70 PACE tests); Preston Akers (6,000); Julian Allen (5,000); Luke Barton (4,000); Kylie Adams (3,000); Felicity Berry (3,000); Rowynn Frisby (3,000); Greyson Jones (3,000); Cooper Murray (3,000); Austin Seewald (2,000); Landon Williams (2,000); Jackson Berry (1,000); and Colin Fleming (1,000). Certificates of Appreciation were given to Delbert Murray and Pastor Bob Thompson.

Diplomas were presented by Darrell Swearengin to the three Kindergarten Graduates: Josiah Fleetwood, Edric Geiler, and Elliot Jones. A reception in their honor was held in Cardwell Cafeteria. Kindergarten teacher, Cheryl Paxton, was the hostess. May 20, 2019 – Mothers’ Day services at Mt. Zion Church of God (holiness) were very memorable. Cheryl Paxton and Dana Fourman sang a mother/daughter duet. When Pastor Bob recognized special mothers who ere present, Greyson and Elliot Jones and Atticus and Boone Harris helped Sister Cinda distribute the prizes. The youngest mother – Kristina Harris, oldest mother – Edith Johnson, mother with the youngest child present- Juliana Jones, mother with the oldest child present – Mary Thompson. There was also a gift for each mother who was present.

Jeanette Cardin was the greeter. Ushers were Alex Fourman and James Cobb. Pastor Bob Thompson’s sermon was “An Example of Mother,” based on 1 Kings 17:10-12. Elijah “came to the gate of the city, behold, the widow woman was there gathering sticks: and he called to her, and said, Fetch me, I pray thee, a little water in a vessel, that I may drink…and bring me a morsel of bread…& she said, as the Lord thy God liveth, I have not a cake, but a handful of meal in a barrel, and a little oil in a cruse.” (1) Her character; busy, biddable, benevolent, bighearted. (2) Her condition: selection, supply, state. (3) Her confidence: truth, testimony, testing. (4) Her commemoration: child restored, credit recalled, commitment remembered.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Sunday evening service, and Mary Thompson led in prayer. Tributes to their mothers were given by Linda and Norman Murray, Barbara and Dennis Uhles, Juliana and Bryan Jones, Mary Thompson, Pastor Bob and Cinda Thompson, Phyllis Arnold, Brian Haynes, Jeanette Cadin, Cheryl and Jesse Paxton, Edith Johnson, Lilah Sherman, James Cobb, Sheena Mahan, Alex Fourman, Kristina and Thad Harris.

In the Wed. evening service, Dannis Uhles led in prayer. Cinda Thompson gave reports from 5 missions around the globe. Then Delbert Murray asked Brian Haynes to pray at the beginning of the church business meeting. Judy Murray gave the financial report. Barbara Uhles was elected to be the Vacation Bible School Director. Plans are underway for the V.B.S., which will be held July 22-26, at 9:00-11:30 a.m.

The students in Kindergarten through High School at Mt. Zion Bible School took Achievement Tests the last week of April. Recent Chapel speakers were Pastor Bob (Obey Your Mother) and Barbara Uhles (What is God Like?). The annual School Picnic was held on Tuesday, May 14, on the campus. Several parents and 3 infants joined the students and staff for this special activity. Pastor Bob supervised the contests. The weather was beautiful. Last day of school was Friday, May 17.