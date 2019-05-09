Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

Over 4,000 families gathered from 36 states and five foreign countries for the Inter-church Holiness Convention at the Convention Center in downtown Dayton, Ohio April 23-25. Those attending from Mt. Zion were Pastor Bob & Cinda Thompson, Dennis & Barbara Uhles, Dana Fourman, Sheena Mahan, James Cobb, Ethan Koch, and Jonathan Lizotte. The younger group went from the Thursday evening rally to Senior Days at God’s Bible School in Cincinnati. The Pastors went to visit her siblings in Ohio, Tennessee, and Kentucky.

Glenn McClure filled the pulpit at Mt. Zion Church of God (holiness) on Sunday. He was a teacher here in the ‘80s. Visitors in the morning service included Justin, Colton, and Laura (Miller) Schaper of Kansas City. Ushers were James Cox and Alex Fourman. Sam Miller led in prayer. Bro. McClure’s sermon, “It was Just a Well” was from John 4:1-10. “There cometh a woman of Samaria to draw water; Jesus saith unto her, Give me to drink.” The place; 2 persons of interest; the rendezvous.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Sunday evening service; and Linda Murray led in prayer after Delbert Murray took prayer requests. Greyson Jones played a trumpet solo, accompanied by Olivia Lyon.

Bro. McClure preached on The Compressed Life – the Narrow Way.” Matthew 7:13-14, “Strait is the gate, and narrow is the way which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.” Consider the course, the cost, and the crown. “Narrow” means compressed, restricted, or confined. The broad way is without fences, boundaries, or restraints; it leads to destruction.

In the Wed. evening service, Earnest Murray called on Dennis Uhles to pray. Brian Haynes gave a devotional lesson “Giving Our Testimony.” Matthew 5:17, “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.” Others who participated in the service were Jesse and Cheryl Paxton, James and Debbie Cox, Judy Murray, Sheena Mahan, Joy Ansen, Donna Haynes, Mary Thompson, Phyllis Arnold, and Barbara Uhles.

Congratulations to Juliana and Bryan Jones, who welcomed a new baby boy, Kailor, on Tuesday.

Thank God, He graciously gave protection from the storms Tuesday night!