Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

The Easter program is always a highlight of springtime at Mt. Zion Bible School. It was held in Evans Auditorium on Thursday evening, April 18. Darrell Swearengin extended the welcome and Dana Fourman led a congregational song. Barbara Uhles was pianist. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., led in prayer, and the offering was collected by Adam Freeman, Bob Fleming, Gaylerd Miller, and Bryan Jones.

Country Sunshine Preschool and Kindergarten sang four songs. Then individual parts were recited by Scarlett Hall, Tate Dry, Dawson Fish, Preston Dannen, Fisher Merrifield, Elliot Jone, Selena Dannen, Laney Berg, Vayda King, Josiah Fleetwood, and Keyin Stiner. Director Cheryl Paston was assisted by Sheena Mahan and Questel Dannen.

The Elementary Choir sang four songs. Kylie Adams was soloist; Julian Allen and Like Barton played instruments. Additional choir members were Preston Akers, Jackson Berry, Colin Fleming, Rowynn Frisby, Madison Gilbert GreysonJones, Zen and Ziah Rea, Austin Seewald, Ally and Emma Simon.

The Jr./Sr. High Choir sang five songs. Ethan Koch was soloist. Other choir members were Brenna Barton, Felicity Berry, Zoe Rea, Samuel Bruss, Sarah & Samuel Esquilla, Jonathan Lizotte, Patrick MacDonneil, and Cooper Murray. Dana Fourman was the director; accompanist was Cheryl Paxton; Alex Fourman was narrator and sound/light technician; Calli Murry was photographer.

Linda Murray supervised an egg hunt for the elementary students before school was dismissed for the Easter Break on Thursday afternoon.

Mary Thompson moved into the house next door to the parsonage on the campus of M.Z.B.S. on Friday. Her house in Ava had sold about four weeks earlier.

Visitors in the Easter Sunday morning worship service included Jim & Jill Freeman of Mansfield, and Brian and Mara Bowie of Olive Branch, Mississippi. Ushers were John Dale and Alex Fourman. Dana Fourman sang a special. Pastor Bob’s message was “Easter Equals Victory” based on John 20:9. “As yet, they knew no the scripture, that he must rise again from the dead.” Victory over grief – Mary; Victory over disappointment of denial – Peter; Victory over denseness of understanding – John; Victory over discouragement – Cleopa; Victory over death – Jesus. After the service, Pastor Bob & Sister Cinda had an activity for the children on the church lawn.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Sunday evening service. Joy Ansen led in prayer, with special prayer for Phyllis Arnold and Donna Haynes. Elliot Jones, Mary Thompson, and Brian Haynes gave testimonies. Judy Murray gave a reading. Pastor Bob began a Bible Study on Eschatology (the study of the last times) – Death and Immortality. Physical death is the separation of the soul from the body. It is not annihilation. When a person dies, his spirit goes up to God – ready or not – for judgment.

Delbert Murry and Chery Paxton were in charge of the monthly missionary meeting Wed. night.