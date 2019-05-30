Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

Following pledges, singing and prayers, we had a very good Sunday school lesson. We had lots of visitors come by for Memorial Day and pray for safe travel for each of them.

Brother Charles read from Luke 28:39 and others, asking us the question, How will you be remembered? He used some examples of people he knew and why he remembered them. The two thieves on the cross were his biblical example.

Visitors recently of Jewell Elliott were Charles and Velvie Thornton, of Ozark.

Floyd and Bonita Winingham arrived in Ava and they and Jewell Elliott visited various cemeteries in the afternoon.

James and Tammy Elliott were hosts for a cookout honoring James’ birthday, Saturday evening. Those attending and sharing lots of good food, cake and homemade ice cream were Shaun, LeAnna, MaKayla, Logan and Nora Elliott, Brian and Ashley Wilson, Jewell Elliott, Phyllis Hawkins, Floyd and Bonita Elliott. Most of this same group had lunch with Jewell, Sunday. Floyd and Bonita returned home in the afternoon.

Jewell Elliott joined Darla Beltz at Pleasant Home Cemetery and they traveled around to several family cemeteries.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown picked up Jill Lansdown at Springfield Airport last week and were on their way for a 7 day vacation in the south. They joined Doug, Kristy, Jadon and Kayley Lansdown, David, Cassie, Bradylynn and McCrae Guerin for their journey to Biloxi and Gulfport, Mississippi. Jill and Pat toured Jefferson Davis’ home and also, the VA Airforce Retirement Home to visit a friend of Jill’s. Ronnie, Doug and Kristi enjoyed a round of golf, while David and Cassie toured the harbor and ship facilities. Everyone soaked up lots of sun and swimming at the beach, and a good time was had by all!

Jill enplaned from Springfield, Saturday, and Ronnie and Pat joined the Lansdown families for a Memorial Day gathering at Kenneth and Carla Aborns, with lots of family, food, fun and games.

Lucille DeBerry visited Harold and Kay Hutchison, Sunday, for lunch and spent some time at Mt. Tabor Cemetery.