Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

We had a great day for worship, following rain with sunshine. We had pledges, singing,and mentioned many in prayer. We are always thankful for His continued blessings.

Bro. Charles read Judges 13, with the message “How do we stay strong?” He used the illustration of Samson, telling us to never quit and know the Lord will help us.

We recognized Lyle and Ruby Piland’s 57 year anniversary and Bro. Charles’ birthday by singing for them.

Shaun, MaKayla, Logan and Nora Elliott had supper with Jewell Elliott, Thursday evening.

Visiting during the week with Harold and Kay Hutchison were Dylan, Morgan, Grant, and Claire Clements, Morgan’s grandmother from West Plains, Harlin, Shirley and Amy Hutchison and J.L. Stradling.

Danny and Kim Clements stopped by during the week while working at the cemetery.

We have had lots of comments about the good job Nick Pitts did brush hogging around the cemetery,