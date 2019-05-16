Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

We had a wonderful, bright, sunny day to worship and celebrate Mother’s Day. We had our pledges, song, and prayers for all in need. We were also blessed with visitors who accompanied their mothers to church.

Bro. Charles read from Proverbs 31 about the virtuous woman and used his mother, Gladys, as a good example of a Godly woman. We were all so fortunate to have wonderful mothers.

The church presented beautiful baskets of flowers to our two special mothers, Sisters Hellen Blakey and Sister Nanette Bryan and flowers for the other moms present. The church sang Happy Anniversary for Harold and Kay Hutchison’s anniversary.

Harold and Kay Hutchison celebrated their 60th anniversary with a large attendance Saturday evening at Mt. Tabor. Floyd and Bonita Winingham spent the weekend with Jewell Elliott. James and Tammy Elliott visited them Friday night. They attended the Hutchinson’s anniversary party Saturday afternoon. Shaun, LeAnna, MaKayla Logan and Nora had lunch with the group on Saturday.

Bonita and Loyd took Jewell Elliott to lunch for Mother’s Day after church, then they returned to their home. Pat Lansdown received best wishes and flowers from her children, Jill O’Neal and Doug Lansdown. Ronnie and Pat Lansdown visited last week with Paul Cox of Mansfield.

Those spending the weekend and visiting with Harold and Kay Hutchison were Jeff, Kristy and Steven Tackett; Gary, Stephanie and Joey Mishler; Dan, Kim, and Morgan Clements; Gabby Arnold; Dylan Morgan, Claire and Grant Clements; Harlin, Shirley and Amy Hutchison;and J.L. Stradling.