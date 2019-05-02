Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

We began services as always with our pledges, singing, and prayers. Several are still struggling with illnesses and recovering from surgery. Bro. Charles had a procedure on his knee Friday, and Sister Gladys had surgery last week, all need prayer, as well as those bereaved families.

Bro. Charles preached at Mo. Assn. Saturday afternoon, asking “Who Do You Trust?” He did a fine job, and his congregation that attended was pleased to have him represent Mt. Tabor.

Sunday’s message was titled, “Don’t Look Back.” We all know the story of Lot and his family, and we may be tempted, like Lot’s wife, to look behind, but that day is gone. We must look forward to what God has for us today.

Jim Lee from Seymour was our guest in morning worship.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown were guests of Kristy Lansdown’s parents for Easter dinner. Other friends and family were present and all enjoyed the little ones having an Easter egg hunt. On their way over to West Plains, they stopped by Paul’s and left lunch for him.

Jim Watterson and Reggie Stanifer stopped by for a short visit with Harold Hutchison Monday afternoon.

Visitors with the Hutchisons last week were Jewell Elliott, Kim, Danny, and Morgan Clements, Harlin, Shirley, and Amy Hutchison of West Plains and J.L. Stradling of Arizona.

Jewell Elliott, Hellen Blakey and Kay Hutchison attended Mo. Assn. Saturday.

Pat Lansdown visited sister, Jeanne Cox, and enjoyed sharing ice cream with little Lincoln Richards.