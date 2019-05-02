Mt. Olive – Donna Loveland

April 22, 2019 – This year, Easter Sunday turned out to be a beautiful day. We got up early and attended Sunrise Services at Mt. Olive. Our speaker was Brother Jimmy Campbell. He preached a God-given sermon and we also enjoyed listening to Jimmy and his daughter sing a special song, which went well with our celebration of the resurrection of our Lord and Saviour. The ladies of our church cooked breakfast for everyone after our service and it was good as always. I hope everyone enjoyed the beautiful day that God gave us this year. All of our kids and grandkids that live in Missouri came down for the noon meal at our house and we ate outside then had a wonderful visit just sitting in the shade. Of course we missed the rest, but look forward to seeing them come summer.

A revival meeting starts at Eastern Gate Church; Monday April 22 at 7:00 pm. There will be a different speaker each night. Go to Eastern Gate FB page for names and what nights they speak.

Prayer requests go out to all those who are in need of prayers for healing and comfort. We stopped and talked to Bucker today while we were coming back from the cemetery and he told us that Grubby Williams had passed away last week. Our prayers and sympathy go out to his family.

Our 4th Friday night Singing will be April 26th, at 7 p.m. Everyone invited. We also want to invite you to church on Sunday and remember …. “YOUR WORDS ARE WINDOWS TO YOUR HEART.” …For out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh.” Matthew 12:34