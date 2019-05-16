MSHP Troop G Releases Enforcement Totals

A total of 28 citations and 26 warnings were issued in conjunction with a hazardous moving violation enforcement operation conducted in Ozark County on May 3, 2019. Also, troopers arrested one person for a felony drug violation, four people for misdemeanor drug violations and one person for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. Totals from this enforcement effort include:

7 — speed citations

3 — no seat belt citations

1 — careless and imprudent driving citation

9 — non-moving violation citations

2 — driver license violation citations

6 — uninsured motorist citations

1 — arrest for felony drug possession

4 — arrests for misdemeanor drug possession

1 — arrest for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant

“Hazardous moving violation operations are one tool the Missouri State Highway Patrol uses to vigorously enforce laws designed to reduce crashes,” said Captain Bruce D. Fiske. “Please be careful behind the wheel, obey all traffic laws and be a courteous driver.”