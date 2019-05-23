Moving Up: Lady Bears Track & Field

Eden Little, left, competed in the pole vault and placed seventh. Hannah Evans placed fourth in the high jump by clearing the height of 4 feet 10 inches.  The top four finishers in each event will go on to compete in the State Track Meet that will be held in Jefferson City on May 24th and 25th.  Both ladies will compete on Saturday the 25th.

