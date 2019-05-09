Monday Night Scramble League Standings Week 6

  • Wilson-Potter          6       40
  • Sharp-Hollis            5       40
  • Yarder-Eslinger       8       37
  • Martin-Ewing          6       34
  • Duckworth-Hudson 8       36
  • Hunt-Pettit             6       35
  • Groth-Heriford        8      34
  • Loftin-Loftin           1      absent
  • Willis-Wilson          6       43
  • Dooms-Thomas      5     absent
  • Davis-Rowe           4       39
  • Daugherty-Johns   4       43

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR