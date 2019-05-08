Mistake in May 9th Issue

To our readers and advertisers:

Please accept our sincere apology for the unintentional error we made this week in the May 9 issue of the Douglas County Herald.

A regrettable mistake, with no one to blame but ourselves.

Our special section highlighting the 2019 Ava High School Class was incorrectly assembled during the digital process, consequently one of the special graduation pages is missing, and Page B-7 appears in the paper twice.

We are deeply sorry, and intend to reprint this special section, in its entirety, next week.

In addition, the special senior section with awards and graduation photos will also appear next week as planned.

Again, we apologize for the error and appreciate your understanding and patience.

Sue Curry Jones

Publisher

The best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry. No matter how carefully a project is planned, something may still go wrong with it. Robert Burns