Missouri Archers Place Top 10 in NASP Eastern National Tournament

MDC congratulates all MoNASP archers who took part in the eastern national tournament, including Gatlin Keeling from Norwood R-1 who took 6th place.

JEFFERSON CITY –– Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates the 920 Missouri student archers from 48 schools who competed in the National Archery in the Schools (NASP) Eastern National Tournament and NASP International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) 3D Challenge held May 9-11 in Louisville, Ky. Nearly 15,000 students from across the United States in grades 4-12 competed.

Missouri student archers participated through the Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP), which is coordinated through MDC in partnership with numerous schools and supporting organizations throughout the state. MoNASP is an affiliate of NASP and promotes education, self-esteem, and physical activity for students through participation in the sport of archery.

Missouri’s top individual archer was Ivy Walton from Carl Junction High School. Ivy placed 8th individually in the high school girls category.

Missouri’s Carl Junction High School team placed 6th in their division while Hillsboro High School placed 9th in the bullseye competition.

Missouri exhibited a strong showing in the 3D competition, where more than 5,000 students shot at life-sized North American game animal targets.

Sydney King from Trinity Lutheran School in Jefferson City was the top female in the elementary school girls division.

Gatlin Keeling from Norwood R-1 took 6th place and Jack Honey from Summit Lakes Middle School took 9th in the middle school boys division.

Gage Weist from Sarcoxie High School took 10th in the high school boys competition.

Ivy Walton from Carl Junction once again showed her archery prowess after placing 2nd in the high school girls division.

In the team competition, Carl Junction took 5th place and Sarcoxie High School took 8th place in the high school division. Hillsboro Junior High took home 7th place in middle school division.

“I’m so proud of all of our student archers who competed in this tournament,” said MDC MoNASP Coordinator Eric Edwards. “Everyone showed great skill and determination and I’m excited to see what the future holds for these athletes.”

Since NASP’s beginnings in 2002, more than 10 million students have participated in the program through 10,000 schools in 47 states and 10 countries. More than 200,000 Missouri students from more than 700 schools participate in MoNASP. To learn more, visit the MDC website at https://bit.ly/2FzQo9E.