Middle School Track Keeps Up Pace

The Ava Middle School track teams traveled to the Fair Grove Junior High Relays on Friday, April 26th. The 7th grade Bears won their division; the 8th grade squad finished fifth in their division. A total of twenty four area schools participated in the meet. Results for Ava athletes who finished in the top eight places to score points for their team are listed below:

7th GRADE BOYS

100 Meter Hurdles: 2nd Place – Heston Alexander

100 Meter Dash: 8th Place – Peyton Woolman

4 x 200 Meter Relay: 2nd Place – Ava

Kemper Wickware, Noah Varner, Tyson Tidwell, Nick Gendle

4 x 100 Meter Relay: 2nd Place – Ava

Kemper Wickware, Noah Varner, Wyatt Coberly, Heston Alexander

800 Meter Run: 2nd Place – Heston Alexander

4 x 400 Meter Relay: 4th Place – Ava

Tyson Tidwell, Noah Varner, Wyatt Coberly, Nick Gendle

Shot Put: 3rd Place – Tyson Tidwell

5th Place – Juan Cazares

Discus Throw: 4th Place – Heston Alexander

5th Place – Juan Cazares

Triple Jump: 2nd Place – Wyatt Coberly

5th Place – Tyson Tidwell

Pole Vault: 1st Place – Nick Gendle (8’ 6”)

Team Results: Ava 79, Reeds Spring 74.6, Bolivar 51, Mount Vernon 51, Fair Grove 41, Ash Grove 37, School of the Ozarks 32.5, Pleasant Hope 30, Strafford 28, Weaubleau 22, Wheatland 22, Spokane 16, Sparta 14.5, Plato 13.3, Clever 13, Dallas Co.(Buffalo) 10, Galena 6, New Covenant Academy 6, Skyline-Urbana 3, Marion C. Early (Morrisville) 2, Southwest (Washburn) 2, Fair Play 1, Conway 0, Greenwood Lab School 0

8th GRADE BOYS

100 Meter Dash: 7th Place – Josh Springer

4 x 200 Meter Relay: 7th Place – Ava

Nick Lawler , Grady Goss, Wyatt Johnson, Hunter Hall

1600 Meter Run: 6th Place – Luther Supancic

4 x 100 Meter Relay: 4th Place – Ava

Grady Goss, Hunter Hall, Wyatt Johnson, Josh Springer

400 Meter Dash: 5th Place – Dathan Kilgore

800 Meter Run: 6th Place – Luther Supancic

4 x 400 Meter Relay: 7th Place – Ava

Luke Little, Grady Goss, Luther Supancic, Dathan Kilgore

Shot Put: 3rd Place – Luke Little

5th Place – Quin Breeding

Discus Throw: 1st Place – Luke Little (120’ 9”)

Triple Jump: 8th Place – Josh Springer

Pole Vault: Tied 2nd Place – Donivan Overcast 6th Place – Grady Goss

Team Results: Bolivar 91, Reeds Spring 89, Dallas Co. (Buffalo) 74, Fair Grove 60, Ava 52, Mount Vernon 50, Clever 30, School of the Ozarks 26, Pleasant Hope 21, Southwest (Washburn) 17, Sparta 17, Strafford 14, Skyline-Urbana 11, Crane 10, Conway 6, Galena 6, Spokane 4, Wheatland 4, Ash Grove 3, Fair Play 0, Greenwood Lab School 0, Marion C. Early (Morrisville) 0, New Covenant Academy 0, Plato 0