Middle School Track Keeps Up Pace

The Ava Middle School track teams traveled to the Fair Grove Junior High Relays on Friday, April 26th. The 7th grade Bears won their division; the 8th grade squad finished fifth in their division. A total of twenty four area schools participated in the meet. Results for Ava athletes who finished in the top eight places to score points for their team are listed below:
7th GRADE BOYS
100 Meter Hurdles: 2nd Place – Heston Alexander
100 Meter Dash: 8th Place – Peyton Woolman
4 x 200 Meter Relay: 2nd Place – Ava
Kemper Wickware, Noah Varner, Tyson Tidwell, Nick Gendle
4 x 100 Meter Relay: 2nd Place – Ava
Kemper Wickware, Noah Varner, Wyatt Coberly, Heston Alexander
800 Meter Run: 2nd Place – Heston Alexander
4 x 400 Meter Relay: 4th Place – Ava
Tyson Tidwell, Noah Varner, Wyatt Coberly, Nick Gendle
Shot Put: 3rd Place – Tyson Tidwell
5th Place – Juan Cazares
Discus Throw: 4th Place – Heston Alexander
5th Place – Juan Cazares
Triple Jump: 2nd Place – Wyatt Coberly
5th Place – Tyson Tidwell
Pole Vault: 1st Place – Nick Gendle (8’ 6”)
Team Results: Ava 79, Reeds Spring 74.6, Bolivar 51, Mount Vernon 51, Fair Grove 41, Ash Grove 37, School of the Ozarks 32.5, Pleasant Hope 30, Strafford 28, Weaubleau 22, Wheatland 22, Spokane 16, Sparta 14.5, Plato 13.3, Clever 13, Dallas Co.(Buffalo) 10, Galena 6, New Covenant Academy 6, Skyline-Urbana 3, Marion C. Early (Morrisville) 2, Southwest (Washburn) 2, Fair Play 1, Conway 0, Greenwood Lab School 0
8th GRADE BOYS
100 Meter Dash: 7th Place – Josh Springer
4 x 200 Meter Relay: 7th Place – Ava
Nick Lawler , Grady Goss, Wyatt Johnson, Hunter Hall
1600 Meter Run: 6th Place – Luther Supancic
4 x 100 Meter Relay: 4th Place – Ava
Grady Goss, Hunter Hall, Wyatt Johnson, Josh Springer
400 Meter Dash: 5th Place – Dathan Kilgore
800 Meter Run: 6th Place – Luther Supancic
4 x 400 Meter Relay: 7th Place – Ava
Luke Little, Grady Goss, Luther Supancic, Dathan Kilgore
Shot Put: 3rd Place – Luke Little
5th Place – Quin Breeding
Discus Throw: 1st Place – Luke Little (120’ 9”)
Triple Jump: 8th Place – Josh Springer
Pole Vault: Tied 2nd Place – Donivan Overcast 6th Place – Grady Goss
Team Results: Bolivar 91, Reeds Spring 89, Dallas Co. (Buffalo) 74, Fair Grove 60, Ava 52, Mount Vernon 50, Clever 30, School of the Ozarks 26, Pleasant Hope 21, Southwest (Washburn) 17, Sparta 17, Strafford 14, Skyline-Urbana 11, Crane 10, Conway 6, Galena 6, Spokane 4, Wheatland 4, Ash Grove 3, Fair Play 0, Greenwood Lab School 0, Marion C. Early (Morrisville) 0, New Covenant Academy 0, Plato 0