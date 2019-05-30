MFTHBA Spring Show and Futurity Set for June 5-8, Features $20,000 in Cash Prizes

AVA, Mo. –– The Missouri Fox Trotting Horse Breed Association (MFTHBA) will hold its 40th Annual Spring Show and Three Year Old Futurity June 5-8, at the MFTHBA show grounds, located one mile north of Ava, Missouri, on Hwy 5. More than 200 horses will participate in 72 classes, including model, performance, and versatility competitions.

Also, the MFTHBA hosts daily trail rides Tuesday through Friday during the event. This year’s event will again feature a Ranch Sorting Clinic and Jackpot conducted by Cornerstone Productions of Alton, Missouri. The ranch sorting clinic will be held June 7 starting at 9 a.m.

The clinic is free for MFTHBA members.

On Saturday, June 8, Cornerstone Productions will host a Jackpot competition for registered Missouri Fox Trotting Horses. The jackpot begins at 9 a.m. A complete schedule of events is available at www.mfthba.com/springshow.

Fox Trotters from across the United States and Europe will compete in the Three Year Old Futurity classes.

“These young horses will be experiencing their first show when they enter the ring on Thursday night. It is a testament to the willing disposition of the breed that they respond so well. Our members put a great deal of work into preparing their horses for this event,” said Mark Mackie, MFTHBA President.

The show begins at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and will end on Saturday with the crowning of the 2019 Three Year Old Futurity Champions. Approximately $20,000 will be awarded in the Futurity classes.

The MFTHBA will also recognize 2018 award winners on Friday. The top 5 Breeding Sires will be recognized. This group of stallions, headlined by top sire Jester’s Charming Legend, owned by Brian Oglesby of Perry, Missouri, represents the top producing stallions of registered Missouri Fox Trotters in 2018. The MFTHBA will also recognize the top 5 stallions, headlined by Grand Central, owned by Joe and Jennifer Stewart of Farmington, Arkansas. These stallions had offspring earning the most points at MFTHBA sponsored shows in 2018.

The MFTHBA will recognize its 2018 Trail Horse of the Year. This horse represents the registered Missouri Fox Trotting Horse that gained the most verified mileage under saddle through the Top Trail program and also logged hours under the MFTHBA’s Fox Trot America Program. The MFTHBA Trail Horse of the Year is Kate’s 007 owned by Cindy Fonken of Romance, Arkansas.

About the Missouri Fox Trotting Horse Breed Association (MFTHBA)

Fox Trotters originated in Missouri as ranch horses bred for smooth riding gaits as well as stamina for mountain riding and heavy ranch and farm work. They are known for versatile athleticism, the naturally smooth flat walk and fox trot gaits, and an endearing, trainable personality. Since 1948, the MFTHBA has worked to promote the Fox Trotter gaited horse and support a registry for horses that meet the breed standards of gait and conformation. Today there are more than 100,000 registered Fox Trotters worldwide. Visit www.mfthba.com .