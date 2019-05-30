Memorial Day Ceremony Honors Fallen Military

Missouri State Senator Mike Cunningham was keynote speaker Monday during the Memorial Day Ceremony held at the Ava Cemetery.

Senator Cunningham acknowledged Memorial Day as a special time to recognize, honor and remember military men and women who were willing to die for those of us they didn’t know, had never heard of and never met – men and women willing to sacrifice all. Sen. Cunningham noted President James Garfield gave the dedication speech at Arlington Cemetery in 1868, and during the first Decoration Day address, Garfield stated, “If silence is ever golden, it must be here beside the graves of fifteen thousand men…..by one supreme act, the highest virtues of men and citizens. For love of country they accepted death.” Today, Arlington National Cemetery is the final resting place for more than 400,000 military men and women.

The ceremony included a military honor guard and the military funeral protocol of a gun salute and taps.

The ceremony is organized by the Troy Herd American Legion Post 112, led by Commander Danny Letsinger, and VFW Russell T. Scott Post 5993, led by Commander Scott Huffman.