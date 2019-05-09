May is National Water Safety Month at Table Rock Lake

BRANSON, Mo. – During the month of May, Table Rock Lake is celebrating National Water Safety Month and the Dewey Short Visitor Center will feature displays and activities for visitors of all ages to learn the importance of being safe on and near the water.

The Corps is the leading provider of water based recreation in the country with more than 400 lakes and river projects. We want all of our visitors to enjoy the outdoors, play it safe and return home to their loved ones.

The visitor center is open daily from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Located just south of Table Rock Dam on State Highway 165, it offers several interactive displays, a 22-minute film about the purpose and construction of the dam, and viewing decks overlooking Table Rock Lake and Dam. Picnic facilities and a 2.2 mile asphalt surface trail are located on the visitor center grounds.

Park rangers will provide short programs about Table Rock Lake every Monday, Wednesday and Friday beginning at 11 a.m. in the visitor center. Come learn the story behind Table Rock Lake. Programs are subject to change or cancellation.

For more information, please call 501-340-1943.