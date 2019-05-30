Master Gardener’s Popular “Learn to Grow” Garden Series Begins June 17 at Botanical Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Master Gardeners of Greene County are hosting their annual “Learn to Grow” garden series the third Monday of the month, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., from June 17 to Oct. 21 at the Springfield Botanical Center, 2400 S Scenic, Springfield.

The cost is $5 per person and registration can be paid at the door starting at 5:30 p.m.

Kelly McGowan, horticulture field specialist with University of Missouri Extension and coordinator of the Master Gardener chapter, has released the list of upcoming classes and topics in this “Learn to Grow” series.

Planned Classes:

June 17: Deer Resistant Perennials for our Southwest Missouri Gardens

Taught by Oscar Cross, owner of Hilltop Farms, Ash Grove.

Are you tired of your hosta becoming deer candy? Oscar will provide a short examination of a variety of selected native and nonnative perennials suited for our conditions.

July 15: Hydrangeas

Becky Nicholas, Landscape Designer, Wickman’s Garden Village

Join Becky for an exciting program all about hydrangeas. Becky will share her wealth of information about the types and care of these lovely bloomers.

Aug. 19: Backyard Insects

Kelly McGowan, Horticulture Specialist, MU Extension

Did you know that most insects are either harmless or even beneficial? In this class you will learn about common backyard insects, tips to attract beneficial insects, and tips to control harmful insects using Integrated Pest management strategies.

Sept 16: Plant in the Fall, Bloom in the Spring

Pat Ware, Master Gardener of Greene County

Tired of daffodils, tulips and crocus? Learn about more unusual bulbs like Snake’s Head Iris, Guinea Hen Flower, Schubertii Allium and more

Oct. 21: Winterizing Your Garden

Brenda Agee, Master Gardener of Greene County

Does your garden need a kick start for next spring? Come join Brenda as she gives tips on mulching, pruning, composting and more to put your garden to bed for the winter.

The Master Gardener program is a popular statewide volunteer community-service organization administered through University of Missouri Extension. The organization’s goal is to train gardeners who are willing to share their knowledge with others. Master Gardeners become volunteers of University of Missouri Extension and donate hours for community educational projects in horticulture.

Learn more about the Master Gardeners of Greene County online at http://mggreene.org or contact the MU Extension Center in Greene County at 417-881-8909.