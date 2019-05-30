Maranatha Ribbon Cutting

Michael Boyink/Herald

Maranatha Health & Wellness Centre celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 24th. The new Ava office is located at 126 East Washington Avenue (on the north side of the Ava square). Posing in the photo are (left to right): Elizabeth Cruz, Robert Sorensen, Christy Abernathy, Pam Abernathy, Frankie Petersen, JoAnne Coutchie, Julie Allen, Margaret Jordan, Dr. Janet Martin of Maranatha, Pauline Wilber, Jim Wilber, Brenda Dammann, Brad Patella, Laura Cruz, Rosanna Young, Darlene Sorensen, and Judy Shields.