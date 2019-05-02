Mansfield FFA Receives Top Chapter Award

COLUMBIA, Mo., April 25, 2019 – Mansfield FFA placed 34th out of 347 chapters in the state, earning a Top Chapter Award at the 91st Missouri FFA Convention. Only 10 percent of state chapters receive a top chapter designation each year.

The National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasize growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership. This award is sponsored by FCS Financial. The Mansfield FFA advisor is Sarah Peterson.

The Mansfield FFA growing leaders activities included chapter tutoring. This allowed senior members to serve as tutors for underclassmen. Students who used the tutoring service reported a 10% increase in their classroom grades. The tutoring experience contributed to three senior members expressing an interest in a career in agricultural education.

Chapter activities in the strengthening agriculture category included a Food for America program. Members brought animals and exhibits to present to elementary school students. Twenty-six students prepared 10 minute presentations on the topic “What livestock provides for us”.

Building communities activities included a Sponsor Breakfast. This event occurred during FFA week and allowed members to express their appreciation by serving a meal to local business owners, school faculty and school board members.

The top chapters compete for the National FFA Chapter Award. Winners will be announced this fall at the 92nd National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Missouri FFA has 25,375 members representing 347 chapters. The national organization has more than 669,000 members representing 8,630 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.