Mansfield FFA Chapter Places Third in the Hammons Black Walnut Harvest Competition

The Mansfield FFA Chapter placed third in the Hammons Black Walnut Harvest competition and received recognition during the Missouri FFA Convention in Columbia, Missouri, April 25-26,

Hammons Products Company challenged Missouri FFA Chapters to collect black walnuts.

More than 180,000 pounds of black walnuts were collected, and the top five chapters were recognized.

The Missouri FFA has 25,375 members representing 347 chapters. The national organization has more than 669,000 members representing 8,630 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.