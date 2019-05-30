Magic Show Coming to Douglas County Library

Join us at the Douglas County Library as Marty Hahne, Reading Magician, presents “Magic … Out of This World!” The presentation is Thursday, June 6, beginning at 10 a.m.

Here are a few highlights of this all new 45 minute show, which includes a mystery involving two rabbit astronauts and a big surprise finish. There will be magic with stars and planets. A member of the audience will cause a common household item to become weightless! And, youths will have the opportunity to meet Chico the Chimp who took an experimental ride into space, with hilarious results. Plus many more surprises!

Admission is free.

Don’t forget to sign up for the 2019 summer reading program, “A Universe of Stories” for ages 3 to 18, and take the opportunity to enjoy stories, space-related crafts, games and prize drawings.

For more information or to register for the summer reading program, stop by the library at 301 West Webster Avenue in Ava, or call the library at 683-5633.