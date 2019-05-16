Looking Backward

25 years ago

The student parking lot is less crowded and the halls seem quieter this week with Ava’s 101 seniors out of the picture, so far as high school is concerned.

The Bradleyville High School and eighth grade graduation will be held Sunday, May 22, at 2 P.m. the senior valediction is Misty Hicks, daughter of Junior and Peggy Hicks. Misty will be attending Drury College in the fall. The salutatorian is Crystal Cunningham, daughter of Georgia Cunningham. Crystal plans to attend the College of the Ozarks.

Skyline honor graduates are Shannon Koop, valedictorian, and Carrie Lambert, salutatorian. Shannon is the son of Charlotte and Leonard Koop, Ava, and Carrie is the daughter of Karen and Eldridge Lambert, Ava.

SENIOR CITIZENS NEWS –– Construction on the center is complete and we are now waiting on the installment of the air conditioning system.

Ava PTA President Cheryl Beason has announced Kami Hickman and Jake Jenkins are the princess and prince of the Ava School Carnival held earlier this spring.

Douglas County students receiving degrees at SMSU Commencement May 13 are Sherri Pool, Ava, associate of arts; Steven R. Shuman, Drury, associate of arts; Karen Follis, Ava, associate of arts; Julia Thompson, Drury, associate of science; Paul Miller, Ava, bachelor of science, summa cum laude; and Dallas R. Long, Drury, bachelor of science.

June Ousley spent a weekend recently camping at Treasure Lake at Branson.

The Ava High School Bears suffered back-to-back losses at Mtn. Grove Thursday and Tuesday, ending their season in the first round of the 3A District Baseball Tournament.

Mr. Ron Hartley of Ava, and Mrs. Mary McCullough, Ozark, are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Rita Hartley to Joe Swofford, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Swofford, Ava.

50 years ago

Jack Floyd, band director of the Branson Schools, has accepted a similar position here for the 1969-70 school year, it was announced this week by H. Max Decker, principal.

A 20-year-old Douglas County boy was arrested Monday and charged with breaking and entering in connection with a burglary April 25 at the Skyline School.

A Douglas County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse was organized here Monday evening in a meeting at the courthouse, Sheriff Troy Hancock was elected president. Other officers are Bill singleton, vice president; Taylor H. Woods, DVM, secretary-treasurer; Cpl. Bill Daivs, drill master; Deputy Edwin Riley, assistant drill master; J.C Hall, major; Gary Christensen, captain; Warren Cox, lieutenant; Bob Pamperian, sergeant.

Three Ava High School music students won high honors recently in the State Music Festival at the University of Missouri – Columbia. Sue Curry earned a 1 rating with her piano solo, John Kline earned a 1 rating with his vocal solo, and Mark Musich, earned a II rating in cornet solo.

Two 41-year-old ex-convicts who were held in the Douglas County Jail here for about two months were indicted Monday night by a federal grand jury in Kansas City. Alfred Earl Harflinger, St. Louis, and James William Nash, North Little Rock, Ark., have been accused by the grand jury of having a dynamite bomb and firearms in their car Feb. 232 when they were arrested in Ava.

Three Ava High School students received top ratings in the state speech festival May 2 in Columbia. they are Bob Pettit who received a superior-plus rating in radio speaking; Pam Oxley, superior rating in poetry reading, and Annabel Briscoe, superior rating in prose reading.

Mr. and Mrs. Martin Hathcock and children of Ava were Sunday visitors of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Sievert and Charles.

Scientists say that if the offspring from one pair of houseflies all survived and reproduced normally for six months, there would be 191,000,000,000,000,000,000 flies – or enough to cover this earth to a depth of 47 feet.

E.L. Yeoman, retired businessman of Ava, was guest speaker at the Law Day observance.

Ted Sallee, agent for the Alliance Mutual Casualty Co., was named leader in the production of total number of Commercial Package policies sold since April 1 for the entire state of Missouri.

Herb Wilson has been honored as the Bradleyville High School “fan of the year” after attending every practice session as well as every game the basketball team had the past season.

Mt. Zion Bible School seniors are Linda Lane, Rebecca Ann Payne, Bonny Ferguson, Jo Ann Scott, Daryl E. McCarty, and Michael James Lucas.

75 years ago

Allied Fifth and Eighth Armies in Italy launched the first of the spring offensives last week, and late reports from Allied headquarters say troops have slashed through the Nazi Gustav defense line and have reached the Adolf Hitler line.

Dr. J. F. Findlay, president of Drury college in Springfield, gave to Ava High School’s graduating class Sunday night six steps leading to spiritual maturity. Dr. Findlay delivered the baccalaureate sermon in the school auditorium, which was almost completely filled by the graduates, relatives, and members of churches which had dispensed of night services for the baccalaureate.

W. M. Knowles, who lives just east of town, is possibly the only farmer in Douglas County who has his dairy herd on a three-times-a-day milking schedule. Mr. Knowles has five good grade Jersey cows that produced 9,468 pounds of milk during March and April exclusive of the milk used for home consumption.

Those who hope to eat well next winter should consider the following facts: rain and cold weather have delayed the planting of food crops throughout the Mississippi Valley. This may mean a serious shortage of food production on farms. Frost and rain have hurt the fruit prospects. Fruits as an item on the family menu may be almost non-existent. The unfavorable weather has caused time to be lost that will aggravate the shortage of labor on the farm caused by so many persons leaving the farm either for the armed forces or for industry.

Arlene Witchey, small daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Witchey of Five miles east of Ava, was rendered unconscious for a few minutes last Sunday afternoon, when the family home was struck by lightning. The lightning struck a nearly tree and was conveyed into the house on a radio serial. One corner of the building was damaged slightly and the radio was burned out.

Mr. and Mrs. Ivy Hutchison of Norwood, Route 2, have been notified that their son, Private Clifford Hutchison, serving with the U.S. Army overseas, is missing in action. No further word of his whereabouts or anything have been received.

PFC Voytil O. Wheat, son of Mrs. J.R. Graham of Drury graduated from gunners school April 29, 1944.

Teddy Sallee who will graduate tonight with the senior class of Ava High School, will leave Ava Monday for St. Louis where he will report for duty in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Sallee who has been the president of his class for the four years of his high school work and who has been an outstanding man in athletics, enlisted in the Navy several months ago but was released by the department until he had finished school.

Mr. and Mrs. John S. Spurlock of north of town entertained at dinner Sunday, Mr. and Mrs. Vandiver Upchurch. Afternoon callers were Mrs. Frank Spurlock, Mrs. Jack Spurlock and Mrs. Fred Spurlock and two daughters. in the evening the group enjoyed a movie.

100 Years Ago

It now seems assured that Ava is to have a rural postal route running east by the way of Larissa and Basher. The route will cover a distance of approximately 27 miles and would serve between 400-500 families.

This week witnesses the closing exercises of what may truthfully be termed as a very successful school year in the history of the Ava schools, and this notwithstanding the influenza epidemic which caused a suspension of the schools for fully a month last fall. Under the management of Superintendent J.G. Farmer, the schools have worked in perfect harmony in every department and splendid advancement has been attained.

Sgt. Paul J. Robinette at Harville, is soon to be awarded the Cox de Guerro with a silver star for distinguished action in France.

Mesdames J.W. Pettit and C.O. Daves have rented the Ozark Hotel in this city having taken charge during the latter part of last week. Mrs. Edith Martin, owner and former proprietress of the property, accompanied by her daughter Miss Daisy, will return to Washington, D.C. shortly, where she has a clerical position with the government.

News of the arrival of an 8-pound boy at the home of Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Hogan of Deepwater, Mo. on May 8th, reached Ava this week. Mr. Hogan is well known here having resided her for several years.

Ava is soon to have another ice factory. The plant owned by Geo. B. Wilson that was destroyed by fire last year is being rebuilt and will probably be in operation by June 1. Alex Crumley has bought the remains of the old plant and will be the proprietor.

Everybody is busy trying to catch up with their work since the rain.

“Tarzan of the Apes” will be shown at the Wilson Opera House on Saturday, May 2. This picture has been produced in all large cities of the United States and has created much interest as a wonderful production.

125 Years ago

Red onyx is one of the specialties of Howell County.

Every insurance policy in Bolivar has been canceled.

Jefferson City is growing outside of its chartered limits.

The “Tribe of Ben Hur” has been organized in West Plains.

Forty-five Missouri counties receive and ship freight by water.

The farmers in Stoddard County are ditching against the army worms.

Knowledge brings comfort and improvement and tends to potential enjoyment when rightly used. The many who live better than others and enjoy life more, with less expenditure by more promptly adapting the world’s best products to the needs of physical being, will attest the value to health of the pure liquid laxative principles embraced in the remedy, Syrup of Figs.

The Democrats who were selected on a platform declaring protection unconstitutional were for a while at sea and have finally turned up as Protectionists of a modified order. This reminds us of the defense of a defendant in a suit to recover damages for cracking a borrowed iron kettle. The defendant set up these claims. First, the kettle was cracked when he borrowed it; second, it was sound when he returned it; and thirdly, he never borrowed the kettle at all.

The state department at Washington gave it out that the seizure of American fishermen by Canadians is no surprise. Neither is the indifference of the department a surprise to the country. The ill-treatment of Americans by foreigners has never excited the present department beyond a mild expression of diplomatic neutrality.

Don’t worry, fellow citizens, over the outlook for the country. Just now Uncle Sam has an overloaded stomach, overloaded with Democracy. Overloaded stomachs always regulate themselves and that too, without the aid of an emetic. An overload is an emetic. The process of relief will begin next November.

One of the oldest active office holders in Missouri is Napoleon Allen, who at the age of 74 is serving his third term as probate judge of Madison County.

Miss Pauline Crantuer of Centerville, who is the first woman who ever ran for office in Cooper County, was defeated in her race for county clerk.

There was once a gravel and plank road from Columbia to Providence. It has now utterly disappeared.

Small boys in Rolla are warned not to suck the glass tubes which are thrown away with the waste from the School of Mines.