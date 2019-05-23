Eden Little placed first in the javelin at the Class 3 Sectional Meet held at Waynesville High School on Saturday, May 18th. She broke the school record, which she already holds, by throwing the javelin 126 feet 3 inches. Eden also competed in the pole vault and placed seventh.
Home Awards&Honors Long Shot – Little breaks school record
Ava
clear sky
70.1 ° F
75 °
65 °
88 %
1.9mph
1 %
Thu
80 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
86 °
The Do Run Club Begins June 4 at MOCH, With...
The Missouri Ozarks Community Health Center is pleased to announce the addition of a new program called The Do Run Club. The program is...